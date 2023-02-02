SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden

Sara E. Beebe, was wanted for active warrants for possession of drugs, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a DUI second offense.

Beebe allegedly presented a firearm and barricaded herself when detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Hayden Avenue and Reed Road.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated and several roads were blocked.

Members of the Kootenai County/Coeur d’Alene Joint Agency SWAT Team were able to successfully apprehend Beebe without further incident.

She was booked into the jail on her warrants as well as new charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Beebe has 10 previous bookings into Kootenai County Jail for probation violations, possession of controlled substances and petit theft.

