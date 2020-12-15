Kootenai County Dive Rescue team saves woman who drove her car into Hayden Lake

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue Team saved a woman who drove her car into Hayden Lake Monday, according to Lt. Ryan Higgins.

The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office, Northern Lake Fire and Rescue and the Dive Rescue Team responded to a call about a car in Hayden Lake at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch, Higgins said.

Dive members and fire personnel entered the water and found a woman in the vehicle. Rescuers were able to remove the woman from the car, and medical personnel started life saving measures. The woman was identified as 39-year-old April D. Heath, from Spirit Lake. She was transported to Kootenai Health where she is being treated for life threatening injuries.

No other people were located in the vehicle, Higgins said.