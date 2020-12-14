Arrest made after man killed, another injured in Browne's Addition shootings

Spokane police initially responded to a call of shots fired at 12:15 a.m. on Monday and found a dead man at an address on W. Pacific Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital on Monday after an early morning shooting in the Browne's Addition neighborhood, Spokane police said.

Police initially responded to a report of a shooting at 12:15 a.m. Monday at 2400 W. Pacific Ave.

A caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man lying facedown on the street. They also said a white, four-dour sedan left the scene, according to police.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they received a second report of a shooting in the area of Spruce Street and Clarke Avenue.

Officers who responded to the areas found a deceased man on W. Pacific Avenue and a white sedan with what appeared to be blood inside at 2nd Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant to process it for evidence, police said.

Officers found the second shooting victim on Spruce Street and he was taken to a local hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

A K-9 trace led officers through Browne's Addition and across the Maple Street Bridge before they arrived at a garage in the area of 1700 W. College Avenue.

SWAT officers brought an armored vehicle to the garage and gave announcements over the loud speaker, prompting the suspected shooter to come out of hiding and surrender peacefully, police said.

Police said the suspect was identified as 34-year-old Frankie L. Kimble. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder.