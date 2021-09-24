Shooting leaves adult male hospitalized but alive according to Spokane Sheriff's Department

Spokane County Deputies continue ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday morning that left one man injured and one female in jail.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A shooting Friday morning leaves adult male victim hospitalized, but alive said Spokane County Sheriff’s department.

Early Friday morning, Spokane County Sheriff Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in West Spokane County. When authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled. Police found an adult male victim with a wound to his chest and an adult female witness said Police officials. Officials said after conducting medical assistance and transporting the victim to the hospital, the victim’s wound was categorized as non-life-threatening.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Detectives said through further investigation, they have determined that the victim and the adult female were getting a ride from Spokane toward Reardan on Hwy 2. The van pulled onto S. Stroup Road and stopped after driving a short distance. The female suspect, Katey Kaczar, 29, demanded valuables from the victim and female witness which then quickly escalated to Kaczar shooting the victim said Spokane Police.

Local law enforcement were able to locate the suspect and occupants of the get away vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, and safety detained them according to authorities.

Spokane County Deputies said Kaczar was identified as the suspect and arrested. The remaining occupants of the Caravan were not charged and released. Kaczar was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first degree assault and first-degree robbery.