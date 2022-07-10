Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing

Less than a month after his sentencing, Sharpe's attorneys began the process to appeal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents.

Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.

Five years later, Sharpe was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Aug. 19, with additional lifetime supervision. Sharpe also received credit for the roughly five years he has already served in jail.

A notice of appeal was filed in the Spokane County Superior Court on Sept. 15 and was received by the Court of Appeals of the State of Washington on Sept. 22, according to court documents.

The Spokane County Public Defenders Office now has until Oct. 10 to serve a copy of the appeal notice to the Spokane County Prosecutor and all other involved parties. A copy of proof of service must also be provided by Oct. 10.

