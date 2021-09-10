Drivers and passengers of 3 vehicles may have info on Moses Lake man’s shooting death

Kristopher Vincent, 24, was found dead on a Moses Lake sidewalk with gunshot wounds on May 26.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is searching for the drivers and passengers of three vehicles who might have information into the shooting death of Kristopher Vincent in Moses Lake.

The cars were captured on a business's surveillance video at Airway Drive and State Route 17 around 2:30 a.m. on May 26. Officials say that the three cars might not be connected with the shooting but they would like to find out what they might have seen on that night. Authorities said the incident happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on May 26.

These are descriptions of the three vehicles:

Vehicle 1: Appears to be a two-tone early model Chevrolet S-10 pickup. This vehicle turns north on SR17 from Airway Drive.

Vehicle 2: Appears to be a late model white Toyota Tundra four-door pickup. This vehicle turns north on SR17 from Airway Drive.

Vehicle 3: A light-colored four-door sedan of an unknown make or model. This vehicle turns south on SR17 from Airway Drive.

Kristopher Vincent was found dead on a sidewalk along Airway Drive near Cochran Rd. with gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

In a GCSO Facebook post made in July 2020, authorities said they need more information from the public about the case. The sheriff's office said authorities are looking for more leads to follow, as they do not have many at the moment.

"We want to find who’s responsible for Kris Vincent’s death. Please help us do that by telling us what you know, no matter how small or unimportant that information may seem to you," the GCSO wrote in the post.

A driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road in Moses Lake at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Grant County deputies arrived at the scene and found that it was the body of a deceased man, according to an update provided on Facebook Live.