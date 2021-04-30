Drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall leaves one seriously injured

Spokane police are actively processing evidence and interviewing people possibly involved.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says is a press release that the department was notified of a drive-by shooting shortly after 8 p.m.

According to SPD, initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved near the NorthTown Mall and that shots had been fired from at least one of the cars.

One person was injured and admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Spokane police.

SPD says detectives are actively processing evidence and interviewing people possibly involved in the shooting.

Police say they believe the shooting was not random but the motive and surrounding circumstance are also under investigation.

SPD is asking anyone with information on the incident or who witnessed the shooting to call crime check at 509-456-2233. That applies to anyone who hasn't already spoken with investigators.