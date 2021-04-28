Suspects arrested, linked to three bank robberies in Post Falls and Spokane

The two suspects are linked to the robberies at Wells Fargo in Post Falls, Banner Bank in Spokane Valley and First Interstate Bank in Spokane, police say.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The two suspects who are linked to three robberies at different banks have been arrested, police say.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, the suspects were linked to the robberies at Wells Fargo in Post Falls, Banner Bank in Spokane Valley and First Interstate Bank in Spokane.

On Wednesday, a Spokane Sherriff detective located and arrested 33-year-old Jesse Jenkins walking near Monroe and Broadway. After he was identified, the police found him hiding in the bathroom of a local business. He was taken into custody safely.

Jenkins is believed to have entered the banks and committed all three robberies. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery for the robberies in Washington. Spokane police say police in Post Falls are currently filing charges for the robbery in Idaho.

The first suspect was arrested on April 21 in Airway Heights. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Shaun S. Murrell. Murrell has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Murrell's was pulled over for a traffic stop because his car matched the pictures of the getaway car at the Banner Bank robbery. Murrell was also driving while suspended and was booked into Spokane County jail.

The Post Falls Police Department, Spokane Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Spokane Valley Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office were working together to locate the suspects.