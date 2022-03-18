College Hill apartment residents under investigation for animal abuse

Pullman police discovered a dozen dead animals inside a College Hill apartment in Pullman on Wednesday.

PULLMAN, Wash — Warning: The following story describes animal cruelty and death. Reader discretion is advised.

Two College Hill Apartment residents are being investigated by Pullman police after a dozen dead animals were found in their unit.

According to Pullman police, the case began when an animal control officer received a report of a dead dog and a dead ferret at the apartment complex. The officer responded, and when he arrived, he found the dead dog on the floor.

Pullman police then obtained a search warrant for the unit. Officers reportedly found a dozen dead animals, including a dog, three ferrets, three sugar glider possums, two rodents, a boa snake, a bearded dragon and a gecko.

Officer were able to rescue two dogs, two cats, two hedgehogs, one bearded dragon, one gecko and a tortoise. The live animals were either taken to the Washington State University vet school for evaluation or the Whitman County Humane Society's Animal Haven in Pullman.

The two residents are being investigated for animal cruelty and animal neglect. No arrests have been made at this time and the residents' identities are still unknown.