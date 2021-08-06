Child 'not expected to survive' after alleged assault in Spokane Valley, authorities say

The suspect told authorities the child was injured when he tripped and fell on her, but a doctor called the injuries “highly specific” for “abusive head trauma.”

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of child abuse and neglect.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting of a 19-month-old child that resulted in injuries the child is not expected to survive.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a medical call for the child on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, the young victim was not breathing and had a low heart rate. They performed live-saving measures then took her to a hospital for emergency treatment for "suspicious injuries" that couldn’t be explained.

The person caring for the child was 19-year-old Mickey Brown. He is the boyfriend of the victim's mother, who was at work during the incident.

Brown's told authorities that he fed the victim when she woke up and had just finished giving her a bath when she started to have a seizure. He said he ended up running with the victim to a family member’s home which was a short distance away when he tripped and fell on her. When he arrived at the home, he called 911 and began CPR.

A doctor that specializes in pediatric critical care said the victim suffered from severe injuries, which could not be reasonably explained.

He said he classified the injuries as non-accidental, inflicted trauma indicative of child abuse, and will “most likely” result in death. He added the victim’s injuries are “highly specific” for “abusive head trauma.”

When Brown was asked about the injuries, he said the only other incident he could think of that would have injured her was when one of his dogs knocked her over while playing in the yard.

Brown was arrested for first-degree assault. The child is still in the hospital.