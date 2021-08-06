Police standoff at Liberty Park softball field in Spokane forces public pool evacuation

The suspect was reportedly seen running in and out of traffic, lighting fires and swinging rebar at trees, according to the Spokane Police Department.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested after a standoff with Spokane police that forced a nearby pool full of children and families to evacuate.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday at the Liberty Park softball field in East Central Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), authorities received multiple calls about a man running through traffic who was trying to light fires and ripping up sprinklers in a nearby apartment complex.

When police arrived on the scene, Edmon Ling was seen swinging rebar at trees at the park. When police approached Ling, he ran and scaled the fence of one of the softball fields and would not come down. Ling then climbed down and sat on a park bench. When police approached him there, he ran and climbed back up the fence.

Officers used a K9 to keep Ling from reaching the top again. Police then arrested Ling for his imminent threat to the community and criminal activity. He was also in violation of a domestic violence protection order.