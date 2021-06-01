Chewelah officer, Stevens County deputy shoot man after apartment complex standoff

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and was then arrested for domestic violence assault and burglary.

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Chewelah police shot a suspect after a short standoff at an apartment building on Sunday, May 30.

Officers from the Chewelah Police Department and Stevens County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call about an armed man firing a weapon at the Chewelah Manor Apartments at about 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney. After a short standoff, one officer from Chewelah PD and a deputy from the sheriff's office shot the suspect.

The suspect, 59-year-old John Casey, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and was then booked into the Stevens County Jail for domestic violence assault and burglary.

Detectives from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the police shooting. Two handguns, along with other evidence, were collected as part of the investigation.

WSP will be the managing agency for the incident and results of the independent investigation will be forwarded to the Stevens County Prosecutor’s Office for review.