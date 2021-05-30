Spokane man arrested on several felony charges after leading police on high-speed chase Sunday afternoon

Idaho State Police said the man was driving under the influence, in a stolen car, led police on a high speed chase and hit a trooper's car.

A Spokane man was arrested on several felony charges Sunday after he led police on a high-speed chase in Rathdrum, Idaho.

The man was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, was driving a stolen car and led police on a high-speed chase. After he was stopped, the suspect got out of the car and was holding a hatchet, police say.

33-year-old Jonathan Lewis was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of stolen property, eluding, two counts of assault on an officer, fugitive warrant, providing false information to officers and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Idaho State Police said the incident began at around 4:30 p.m. when they responded to a call about someone driving erratically. Then, troopers learned the car that was described was stolen.

After police located the car, they began to give commands to the driver. He responded by driving faster, then got on I-90.

The suspect slammed on his brakes when police caught up behind him, which caused them to crash. The driver also crashed into two other vehicles, police said.

There were no injuries.

At Garwood Rd. and Highway 95, the suspect stopped and as he got out of the vehicle, troopers said they could see he was holding a hatchet. A Kootenai County deputy on scene tased and the suspect was taken into custody.