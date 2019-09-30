Editor's Note: The above video is a report on charges that Judge Scott Gallina is facing.

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - The jury trial for Scott Gallina, the superior court judge for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties accused of sexual assault and other crimes from 2014 to 2019, has been pushed back to March 2020.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 30, 2019, but has been pushed back until March 9, 2020, according to court filings. A motion hearing is also scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.

Gallina has taken administrative leave while the case proceeds and has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of sexual misconduct stemming from alleged sexual assault and harassment.

Two tort claims have also been filed against Asotin County by employees who claimed the county didn't provide a safe workplace and didn't properly address complaints related to Gallina's behavior.

One of the women said she was sexually harassed and assaulted by the judge from May 2017 until 2019, claiming that Gallina would lock the door when she was in his chambers.

Other victims described alleged non-consensual kissing and groping by Gallina.

"Mr. Gallina has placed his hands under her clothing and bra multiple times, touching her bare skin and breasts....He has also placed his hands on her upper thighs and moved them across her vagina but over her underwear....Mr. Gallina physically pushed her from behind, bent her over a desk, and proceeded to "grind" on her from behind. Mr. Gallina kept his clothes on but [the woman] could feel that Mr. Gallina had an erection when he pressed himself against her," documents stated.

The alleged misconduct happened in the Asotin and Columbia county courthouses, according to court records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

