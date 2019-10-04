ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina, 55, has been charged with rape and other crimes which authorities say took place in the Asotin County Courthouse.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Gallina was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and indecent liberties on Wednesday. Ferguson says his office charged Gallina with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual assault and indecent liberties.

Probable cause documents say Gallina began harassing and sexually assaulting one courthouse employee shortly after the person starting working there in 2017 until Gallina's arrest this week. Documents say investigators interviewed a total of nine courthouse employees who reported varying degrees of sexual misconduct by Gallina.

The Lewiston Tribune reports State Patrol investigators began interviewing alleged victims Monday. The newspaper says complaints about sexual harassment and assaults were reported to Asotin County officials several weeks ago.

On Thursday, the court set Gallina's bail at $50,000, issued a sexual assault protection order for one survivor and ordered Gallina to turn in his keys to the courthouse, Ferguson said.



Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Gallina to the Superior Court bench in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties in 2014 when Judge William D. Acey retired. Gallina was elected for another four-year term in 2016.

Washington State Patrol is involved in the investigation.

"We encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward," WSP Lt. Randy Hullinger said. "Victims of sexual abuse are often afraid to tell anyone, especially when the accused abuser has a position of power."

Gallina also serves as the superior court judge for Columbia and Garfield counties.

