SPOKANE, Wash. — A registered sex offender with a violent history identified was recently released from McNeil Island and is now living on the 1200 block of N. Lincoln street, according to Spokane police.

Shawn D. Botner is a level 3 sex offender who was recently released from McNeill Island. Botner has a violent history of sexual assault and predatory behavior, according to Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department.

Botner's classification level reflects the potential to reoffend.

Botner was convicted of attempted rape in 1992, when he stalked and attacked a female student, strangling her with an electric cord and dragging her into a restroom, Preuninger said.

In 2006 Botner was found to be in violation of his community custody agreement when Spokane police found him stalking a woman who worked at a local business and discovered he was in the Gonzaga area and on the centennial trail "engaging in predatory behavior."

He was found in possession of a bag containing women's clothing, sex toys, pornography, and a notebook containing hand written notes detailing plans for rape and murder, Preuninger said.

Botner was also convicted of Indecent Liberties in 1988 and Unlawful Imprisonment in 1991.

