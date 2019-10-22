SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple rescue crews are working to locate a missing hiker from Moses Lake at the Hidden Lake Lookout in Skagit County.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Lakoduk, 28, could be trapped in a cabin waiting for a severe snow storm to pass. She was supposed to return home from the hike on October 18.

The sheriff's department and the National Park Service are working together to reach the lookout cabin to search for her. It's located at 6,800 feet.

Investigators located her car at the trailhead on Friday. The trailhead is about 15 miles east of Marblemount, near Mount Baker National Park.

According to Chad Clark, the undersheriff with SCSD, teams have failed to reach the lookout cabin due to severe weather.

A National Parks service team attempted to reach the cabin on Saturday but had to turn around when they reached 6,000 feet due avalanche danger.

Clark says another team reached within a few hundred yards of the cabin on Sunday, but also had to turn around.

According to Clark if they reach the cabin on Tuesday, crews from the Whidbey Island naval station will fly to her location to rescue her.

If they can't reach the look out, crews plan to fly near the cabin on Wednesday and rappel down to the location where Lakoduk could be seeking shelter.

Rachel Lakoduk's family believe she is trapped in a cabin at Hidden Lake Lookout near Marblemount. According to a Facebook post from her mom, two rescue teams and a Navy helicopter have failed to reach the location due to snow.

As of Monday avalanche danger was too great to attempt a rescue, according to Rachel's mom Elizabeth Tripp. The Navy was on standby to attempt another rescue if conditions cleared, according to Tripp. The rescue operation was turned over to the Skagit County Sheriff as of Monday night.

