SNAP to receive award for being Spokane County's only community action agency

The proclamation event will take place at Spokane City Hall on Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be awarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for its work within the community in Spokane during National Community Action Month, according to a press release.

On Monday, May 2, the City of Spokane will be presenting a proclamation to Julie Honekamp, SNAP CEO, applauding SNAP for its work as Spokane County’s only Community Action Agency.

Nonprofit community action agencies reach children and families in 99% of U.S. communities with life-saving services. Last year, SNAP provided services to more than 38,500 Spokane County residents. According to SNAP, in 2021 the nonprofit saved 97 homes from foreclosure and provided rental assistance to more than 2,000 households.

The nonprofit offers different services to the community such as energy conservation education, home purchase education, money management education, credit building and other services.