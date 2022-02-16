SNAP Spokane opens appointments for energy bill assistance funding for the 2022 season

People who have not received energy assistance since Oct. 1, 2021 may qualify for the 2022 assistance season.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — SNAP opened up a new round of energy assistance appointments Tuesday for people who need help paying their electricity bills.

In 2021, SNAP provided energy assistance to over 15,000 households that sought help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This demonstrates the immense need for energy assistance,” SNAP spokesperson, Nicole Bishop said. “Clients are always so grateful that we can help take pressure off through this help.”

The SNAP energy appointments for the 2022 season opened Tuesday morning, and before the end of the day, they had scheduled nearly 1,000 energy assistance appointments.

People who have not received energy assistance since Oct. 1, 2021 may qualify for the assistance.

To make an appointment and see if you qualify for the energy assistance program, you can call the energy line at (509) 242-2376 or by visiting the SNAP website and filling out an application.

Who qualifies?

You must reside in Spokane County and meet income guidelines:

Not sure if you live in Spokane County? Check the SNAP Offices link to find your zip code.

Live outside Spokane County? Click the LIHEAP link.

Household monthly income must be within the income guidelines. Check the Income Chart to see if you qualify.

Funds for emergency energy assistance

Local educators are stepping up with the third annual “Lights On: Spirit Competition” to raise funds for emergency assistance in the community.

The “Lights On: Spirit Competition” campaign was initiated in May 2020 for educators. Educators established the campaign after they saw their students’ families struggle at the start of quarantine to pay their electricity bills.

To help reinvigorate supporters, local business Broadway Group has provided an incentive where the next $1,000 received in donations will be matched.

“We’re teachers. We’re lucky we haven’t lost our livelihoods during the pandemic,” Lewis and Clark High School teacher, Jennifer Showalter said. “This is our opportunity to give back and support our students.”

Last February, the educators raised over $15,000 for SNAP’s emergency energy assistance program, and this year, the educators are worried that community engagement decreases as the pandemic continues.

“I know so many of us are tired of quarantine,” Showalter said. “And students and families without electricity suffer in quarantine even more.”