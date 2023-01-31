Moscow police give thanks to community for support, encouragement

In a Facebook post, MPD said they have received an "incredible amount of food, letters, cards, stickers, patches, and thoughts of encouragement."

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) took to Facebook Monday to extend their gratitude to the community for the support and encouragement they have received.

In a Facebook post, MPD said they have received an "incredible amount of food, letters, cards, stickers, patches, and thoughts of encouragement" from the Moscow community and people around the world.

"Your messages of love and support helped strengthen our resolve during these difficult weeks and we would like to say thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts," MPD wrote.

MPD shared photos of messages and presents they received from people around the community, including food, coffee and other gifts. In one message, community members wrote, "We Admire You, We Trust You, We Thank You."

"As your Moscow Police Department, we promise to continue upholding our core values and SERVE this community with PRIDE, INTEGRITY, COMPASSION, and EXCELLENCE," MPD wrote.

We would like to take a moment to thank, not only our Moscow community, but also all of the people worldwide who sent us... Posted by City of Moscow Police Department on Monday, January 30, 2023

