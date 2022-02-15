Local YouTuber uses his star power to raise money for Spokane Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

Lucas Desgrosellier, 17, turned his love for video games into a bigger purpose and raised $17,000 for Children's Miracle Network through his YouTube platform.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley YouTuber used his YouTube platform to help raise money for local children's hospital.

Lucas Desgrosellier, 17, better known as Ghoulz to his subscribers on YouTube makes family-friendly Fortnite content for his almost 2 million followers.

In November of last year, he used his platform to create and launch a new 10-minute video, where the more times it got viewed, the more money was raised. All the proceeds had the goal to go to the Spokane Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital through the Children's Miracle Network.

On Tuesday, after 3 months of the fundraiser, the video raised $17,000, which was given to the Children's Miracle Network.

Desgrosellier's popularity took off on YouTube while the world was going into lockdown after he turned his love for video games into a YouTube career. His YouTube channel has three different channels content, all about the popular video game Fortiline, and he has 10 people working for his brand and messaging.

"My videos are actually really unique compared to everybody else," Desgrosellier said. "It's not like actually what the game is really meant for, but I took my own twist to it and made these little mini-games inside of the game."

Desgrosellier's fans loved the content on his videos and also loved him, that's why Lucas used his star power to help the community.

"More of my audiences are kids, so I really feel like as they support me, I want to be able to help support them in a way," Desgrosellier said.

The 10-minute video got almost 2 million views since it was published on YouTube on Nov. 9. On Tuesday Desgrosellie delivered in person the check to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, which is going to help kids pay their medical expenses and hospital technology.