Hometown Highlight | The Story of Private First Class Joe E Mann from Reardan, Wash.

Many don't know the untold heroism of Private Joe E. Mann, a WWII paratrooper who sacrificed all to save his comrades.

Example video title will go here for this video

REARDAN, Wash. — Byrne Bennett, the nephew of a valiant war hero, once said, "Since it is so likely the children will meet cruel enemies—let them hear the stories of brave knights and courageous heroes." This quote by C.S. Lewis inspired Bennett to immortalize the tale of his uncle's remarkable life in written form.

Nobody knew about the heroic deeds of Joe E. Mann or his humble beginnings. Recently, Byrne Bennett authored a book based on his uncle's life. However, the story began long before Bennett put pen to paper.

Childhood in Reardan, Washington

In a quaint farmhouse set back from a country road in Reardan, Washington, Joe E. Mann spent his childhood. He was the fifth of nine children, and they all worked hard on the family farm.

Joe was a high school football player in the 1940s and exhibited fierce determination and loyalty on and off the field. He broke his clavicle during a game but refused to leave, showcasing his unwavering dedication.

A True Hero Emerges

A few years later, during World War II, Joe E. Mann served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division in Europe. He embodied the values of teamwork, determination and selflessness. On September 18th, 1944, despite being wounded multiple times, Mann sacrificed his life to save his fellow soldiers during a grenade attack.

He threw himself on the grenade, shielding his comrades from the blast, and saved everyone in the foxhole. Mann's selflessness and heroism were emblematic of his character.

A Forgotten Hero

Although Joe E. Mann was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1945 for his heroic act, his story has largely remained unknown to the public for almost 80 years.

In stark contrast, in Best, Holland, where he sacrificed his life, Joe Mann is celebrated and remembered. Schools teach about his bravery, restaurants bear his name, and memorials are tributes to his valor.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

Now, there is a fervent rallying cry to ensure that Joe Mann's story is remembered and honored in his hometown of Reardan. Mayor Gail Daniels and local wrestling coach Wayne Terry are leading the efforts to resurrect history and commemorate Joe Mann's bravery through the "Joe Mann and Area Veterans Memorial."

Their mission is not only to build a physical monument but also to instill the values of service and sacrifice in the hearts of the next generation. They believe that understanding Joe Mann's story will lead to a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made by veterans.

Building the Memorial

After six years of meticulous planning, Daniels and Terry secured a deal with the school district to use its land for the memorial. The project is a massive undertaking, likely to cost over a million dollars.

However, their determination and the support of the community, veterans, politicians and writers are propelling the initiative forward. The goal is to honor Joe Mann's legacy and ensure that his story is not forgotten but rather gains new life through this lasting memorial.

A Lasting Legacy

Joe E. Mann's story did not end with his death; instead, it lives on and continues to inspire. Though he lost his ability to use his voice on that fateful day, others are now speaking for him and ensuring that his heroism remains etched in history.