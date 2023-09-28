KREM 2 Hometown Highlight

KREM 2 will be visiting four towns throughout the month of October to tell the stories that make each town unique.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is coming to a town near you this October!

Each Friday in October, KREM 2’s Mark Hanrahan and the Hometown Highlight team will broadcast live from the town’s Friday football game and tell the stories that make each town unique.

We will be visiting four towns throughout the month.

Join us this October for Hometown Highlight during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts each Friday.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.