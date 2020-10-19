Burn ban lifted in Spokane area, here's what that means

The outdoor recreational fire restrictions that were put in place on July 20 will no longer be in effect as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Regional fire Marshals are lifting burn restrictions for the Spokane County and Spokane Metro area that will be in effect starting on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8 a.m.

Fire officials said that due to the current weather conditions, restrictions for specified outdoor recreational fires including, campfires, fire bowls, and fire pits have been lifted.

“We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers said. “We experienced one of the worse wildfire seasons in recent history with some difficult conditions. Our hearts go out to those impacted this year. These impacts are always made easier with citizen help and support.”

The burn restriction lift will remain in place until weather and fire danger conditions change, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The new regulations also includes, the City of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Millwood, and throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

“With the horrendous fire losses this year across the Nation, I appreciate the effort of our community this summer in practicing recreational safe burning. Please continue this safe burning practice through the fall season,” Spokane Fire Department Fire Marshal Lance Dahl said.

On Thursday, Oct. 8 Washington State Department of Natural Resources also lifted the temporary ban on the lawful discharge of firearms for target shooting due to the decreasing risk of wildfires and rainfall.

Chimneys, portable outdoor fireplaces, or other patio or deck warmers are allowed as long as approved fuel (seasoned clean, dry firewood, briquettes, propane, or natural gas) is used and other requirements are satisfied, Spokane Valley fire said.

However, the fire cannot be used for the purpose of debris disposal, including paper, natural vegetation, garbage, etc.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz signed the order back in August that would prevent any outdoor burning, use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on all forest lands in Washington state, according to the order.

The ban was prompted by a spike in wildfires that burned thousands of acres from July through September, all in Eastern and central Washington.

Here are other requirements for outdoor fires under the new order, according to Spokane Valley Fire:

• Recreational fires can only be in designated areas on public property or on private property with owner approval. Fires must not exceed a fuel area of 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

• Fires must be attended by someone who knows proper extinguishing equipment at all times until the fire is extinguished.

• Approved fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and ready for use.

• Equipment can include a garden hose, dirt, sand, bucket, shovel, or a minimum 4A rated portable fire extinguisher.

• Adequate clearance from combustibles must exist.

• For campfires and fire pits, a minimum 25 feet clearance to structures and combustibles is required. Conditions that could cause a fire to spread within 25 feet of a structure must be eliminated prior to the fire’s ignition.

• For portable outdoor fireplaces at one and two-family dwellings, owners must follow the manufacturer’s instructions for clearance, which usually includes maintaining the domed screen or other spark arresting type device in place over the fire.

• For multi-family dwellings, 3-units and over, portable outdoor fireplaces require at least a 15-foot clearance from structures and combustibles.

• Fires must not present a health hazard or nuisance to others.

• Safe wind conditions (no more than 7-10 mph [DNR Guideline]) must be present.

Spokane Valley Fire said the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency may temporarily restrict burning due to increasing smoke levels and air stagnation.