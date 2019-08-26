SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane School board will discuss the possibility of arming school resource officers

A Safe Havens report to arm school resource officers will be at the forefront of the upcoming school board election.

Nikki Lockwood and Katey Treloar are the two candidates vying for position one on the Spokane school board, and they’re approaching the issue with different mindsets.

Earlier this year, Michael Dorn of Safe Havens International spoke to the sitting school board and pointed out that no other school district of similar size was without an armed guard like Spokane is.

Treloar recently created a list of questions she wants to be discussed before any decision is made. She’s confident this will peel things back and give everyone a better understanding before diving into a commitment.

“Then we need to look at why is Spokane Public Schools the only school in the area without an armed resource officer,” Treloar said. “Is that the best practice? I don’t know, but I want to know and I think that why we need to bring together our school, our teachers our staff and our students.”

Nikki Lockwood isn’t sold on the idea of arming resource officers. She sees the issue of school safety as a larger problem which can’t be solved with armed SRO’s in schools. In a statement Lockwood released, she touches on the worries of parents concerned with suicide rates and behavioral issues as something that needs to be prioritized.

“To arm or not to arm is a very simplified way of reducing the conversation around safety. I believe the community highly values the safety of our children. And safety means different things to different people.”

The school board said they are currently in the process of assessing the recommendations provided by the Safe Havens Report and a decision won’t be made until the new school board is in place.

The general election will be on Tuesday, November 5th.