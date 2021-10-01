10-digit dialing for 509 area code calls begins October

The dialing change will be required starting Oct. 24, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The only area code in Washington that allows seven-digit dialing for phone calls is 509. Beginning Oct. 24, callers will all dial the same way in the state, by using 10-digit dialing.

The dialing change will occur to ensure that everyone in the country will be able to access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The line will use a three-digit code of 988, which will launch in 2022.

The dialing change was required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The 10-digit dialing will be required starting Oct. 24 of this year.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline code will affect seven-digit dialing if a customer has 988 as the prefix of their phone number. Without the change, those customers may have a hard time making or receiving calls.

No one will need to change their phone numbers because of the dialing change. Those who have businesses with a 509-phone number should check their marketing materials to make sure the phone number listed includes the area code.

In addition to the dialing changes, there might be some older important medical and security equipment that need to be reprogrammed. Customers should contact their medical alert or security provider if they are unsure if their equipment needs to be reprogrammed.