3 things to know about the COVID-19 crisis in North Idaho

Kootenai Health announced Wednesday the Department of Defense (DOD) is providing the hospital with 20 military medical personnel for at least the next five weeks to support their staff.
Kootenai Health and the DOD held a press conference Wednesday, regarding their efforts as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to climb in the state of Idaho.
Hospitals in North Idaho are calling out for help — and need community members to answer.
North Idaho healthcare workers are engulfed in the COVID-19 pandemic and this area is suffering the most in the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) said.
"It's a really concerning and frustrating time for everyone," Panhandle Health District spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said.
After a request from overfilled and understaffed hospitals in the panhandle, Idaho has activated “Crisis Standards of Care.”
Under crisis standards, hospital beds, medicine, and equipment like ventilators may be given to those considered most likely to survive, not the most critical.
The goal is to save as many lives as possible while space is limited. Care is not guaranteed for everyone. Read more