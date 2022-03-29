Spokane County Library District breaks ground on new Spokane Valley public library

The new library aims to provide educational opportunities for the community and access to resources for generations. The library's construction begins in April.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Library District (SCLD) broke ground on a new community library Tuesday. The SCLD is investing $15 million into this project.

“The flexible design of the facility will provide educational opportunities and access to resources for generations," Patrick Roewe, SCLD executive director said.

Roewe said the library had been a long-time project in the making. The new 28,000 square foot library will include a large community room to accommodate 200 people, a fully equipped audio and visual studio for public use, conference rooms and a children’s area.

Along with the library, the city plans the expansion of the nearby Balfour Park to create a seamless library-park experience.

The money to pay for the library comes from a combination of sources, including a Washington State Treasurer’s LOCAL program loan, SCLD library funds, a grant, a contribution from the City of Spokane Valley and community fundraising.

In addition to SCLD funds, the Library Foundation of Spokane County is seeking to fundraise a campaign looking for private donations that want to donate $1 million for the new library.

“This new library is a critical investment in our community, allowing the library to provide greater access to education and resources now and for generations to come,“ Margot Petersen

The new Spokane Valley Library will be located at 22 N. Herald Road between Sprague Avenue and Herald Road. The new library is pursuing LEED Silver Certification.