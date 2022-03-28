Spokane City Council approves $6 million for public safety vehicles

The investment includes four new fire trucks, 35 new police vehicles and additional support with the option of getting more vehicles in the future.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Council unanimously approved more than $6 million for Spokane public safety vehicles on Monday. The investment includes four new fire trucks, 35 new police vehicles, and additional support with the option of considering purchasing more vehicles in the future.

Council President Breean Beggs said the funding will create a more sustainable fleet that lasts longer and costs less while effectively protecting the community.

"City Council collaborated with the Administration to recover from the COVID-19 funding crisis and return to Council’s previous annual investments into public safety vehicles,” Beggs said in a statement.

The Spokane city council committed to purchasing up to 25 electric hybrid cars and twp diesel cars from the 35 new cars.

"This police vehicle funding strategy provides a short-term solution of continuing to purchase hybrid vehicles and continues the long-term commitment to testing all-electric vehicles,” Councilmember Lori Kinnear said in a statement.

Since 2016, Spokane City Council has funded 201 new police vehicles and obtained 52 new ones in 2020. The council plans to review the needs for fire and police public safety vehicles and any pilot deployment of the Ford Lightning and Mach-E models during the Public Safety Committee meeting that will take place on Oct. 3, 2022.