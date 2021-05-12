'The time to act is now': Spokane realtors create petition to reverse city's housing action plan

The Spokane Association of Realtors thinks that it "is based on out-of-date housing information and will NOT adequately address the severe housing shortage."

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Association of Realtors created a petition in order to get the City of Spokane to revise its housing action plan.

On July 12, the Spokane City Council is set to vote on it's housing plan. The Spokane Association of Realtors thinks that it "is based on out-of-date housing information and will NOT adequately address the severe housing shortage we now face," according to their petition.

The petition goes on to call on the city council to take immediate action by:

Allowing more housing types to be built on our dwindling spaces

Expanding zoning and growth opportunities

Making homeownership a top priority, reduce and rescind regulatory restrictions and fees on entry level new home construction

"We must no longer turn a blind-eye on the economic and social impact caused by this severe lack of housing in our community," the Spokane Association of Realtors petition said. "By adding your name, you’ll be joining your fellow neighbors in letting City Council know that urgent action is needed now."

In a letter to the City Council, the Spokane Association of Realtors explain that "the time to act is now."

"We now call on our local leaders to take immediate action. Allow more housing types to be built on our dwindling spaces. Expand growth opportunities," The Spokane Association of Realtors said. "Make home ownership a top priority, reduce and rescind regulatory restrictions and fees on entry level new home construction."

The letter was signed by members of the Spokane Association of Realtors, Spokane Homebuilders Association, Greenstone Corporation and Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium.

The proposed housing action plan's goal is to develop policy to help increase housing options that are affordable and accessible for people and families of all incomes, according to the City of Spokane's website.

Previously in May, the project's team finalized the Draft Housing Action Plan for public review.

In the public review draft, Spokane Association of Realtors, Spokane Homebuilders Association, Greenstone Corporation and Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium are listed as apart of the working group that helps provide guidance over the action plan.

The plan, according to the city, would provides guidance for City staff, elected officials and decision-makers to encourage the construction of additional affordable and market-rate housing that meets Spokane's current and future housing needs.