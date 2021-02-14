'People are going to keep dying': Spokane homeless shelters at capacity during coldest temperatures of the season

At least three people died overnight due to being on the streets, according to JEWELS shelter director.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane temperatures fell into single digits Friday, but the wind chill made it feel like -15 degrees. JEWELS Helping Hands warming center says three individuals facing homelessness died overnight because they had nowhere to escape the cold.

Half of the Spokane homeless population doesn't have access to a bed, according to shelter director Maurice Smith.

"Usually we're dealing with frostbite, as it is very common in homeless communities in the winter," Smith said. "We're way beyond frostbite now, we are dealing with people who are dying on the street."

20 years ago, Smith was on the street. The public saw him as "inhuman," he added.

He dedicated the rest of his life to helping change that narrative. With these freezing temperatures, he is even more adamant.

"We need to change the tone to one of fearless compassion for people who are struggling," he said. "Or people are going to keep dying."

Changing the tone is just one part of his three-part plan. Change the tone, change the optics and change the narrative.

"Do they have issues did they make bad choices?" he asked. "Yeah, we all make bad choices."

He is enacting his plan by showing the public the harsh realities the winter brings.

"I'm making documentaries about homelessness now because I understand it more from the inside out," he said. "I used to know it from the outside in."

Along with being a shelter director, he is an advocate and filmmaker challenging the stigma surrounding those who are homeless. He has been talking with city council leaders about what he says is a lack of planning and lack of resources for this vulnerable group.

"We as the community and our city as a planning institution, need to answer the question of why we don't have an emergency action plan for this kind of situation that happens every winter," he added. "We've been battling warming centers, whether or not to have them, for over 15 years."

He wondered why this is still a debate since Spokane's weather isn't going to change "that much."

"We need a standing action plan that's updated on a regular basis," he suggested. "The city isn't doing enough."

Frustrated, he helped start a new warming center on Garland Ave. and Madison St. behind City Church Spokane. This low-barrier shelter can hold around 40 people.

"I'm thankful to be here," shelter resident Joseph Sampson said. "But at the same time, there's people that are outside."

Sampson is one of the 1,500 people needing a place to stay warm, according to Smith.

"The hardest part was keeping my hands warm, and being able to feel them," he added, noting that he was previously outside this season.

Smith hoped documenting Sampson's experience and his time running the shelter would help the city see the true winter people must go through.

"We need peace in our community," Smith added. "We need to work together to accomplish that."