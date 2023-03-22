Post Falls Pavilion open for business

The Post Falls Pavilion at 3758 E. Horsehaven Ave. had its soft opening Tuesday, with a grand opening planned for later this spring.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new era of food, fun, fellowship and family outings has arrived in the River City.

Ray and Kat Gawenit of Post Falls were some of the first to visit the pavilion, where they treated their dogs, Chewy and Oakley, to Puppaccinos — dog bones with whipped cream — from Jitterz Espresso.

It was a cool, but gorgeous sunny morning, a perfect day to take the furbabies for a walk to check out the new food trucks about a mile from their Post Falls home. They read about the soft opening on Instagram.

"We're really excited, we can walk with the kids and it will be nice," Kat Gawenit said. "We love supporting local businesses, too. This is a good opportunity for that."

The Post Falls Pavilion will soon have 15 different food trucks with four food and drink vendors operating out of an enclosed food court building.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

