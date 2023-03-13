x
Crime

Door shot at Wall Street Diner in north Spokane

The photos show the glass of the diner's door was shattered.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The glass doors of The Wall Street Diner in north Spokane have been shot.

The Wall Street Diner posted photos of their entrance on Facebook. The photos show the glass of the diner's door shattered.

"Someone shot up the diner and ruined our brand-new door. We are just a small business, this is really disappointing," said the post.

There is no other damage to the diner. In the Facebook post, the owners of the diner said they will clean up the glass and be back to business. 

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s pretty discouraging," said the Facebook post.

KREM2 Crews went to the diner and checked the damages to the diner.

Damage at Wall Street Diner

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

   

