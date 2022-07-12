Boeing hiring for professional positions in Spokane

The company is hiring candidates experienced in engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and quality and other entry level positions.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Boeing is hosting an in-person career event in Spokane Valley on Monday, July 18 for hiring people for professional positions.

The company is hiring candidates for different positions, including those experienced in engineering, manufacturing and fabrication and quality.

Candidates are encouraged to apply for one or more open positions at Boeing.com before the event on Monday, July 18 at the Mirabeau Park Hotel & Convention Center in Spokane Valley from noon to 6 p.m.

Boeing will review applications and follow up with qualified candidates to be invited for a pre-scheduled-interview a the career event. Attendees will be able to meet hiring managers and learn more about the company and open positions, even if they haven’t applied for a role ahead of the event.

Some of the open positions in Spokane include the following:

SLS launch team entry level systems engineer

Entry level product review engineer

Manufacturing engineer

Entry level test engineer

Entry level test and evaluation engineer

Entry level developmental lab engineer

Software engineer entry level

Entry level virtualization engineer

Boeing teammates will also be available to discuss with attendees their skills and direct them towards opening positions that match their needs. Boeing will also offering same day interviews for most positions.

