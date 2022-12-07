Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash after fleeing from trooper

The motorcycle crashed into another car overnight after fleeing from a traffic stop.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in the Spokane Valley overnight. The Washington State Patrol said the driver was fleeing from an attempted police stop.

The crash happened at North Pines Road and East Mansfield Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the motorcycle speeding as it runs a red light and crashes into another car in the middle of the intersection. The motorcycle flips high into the air, over the car, and spins out near the sidewalk.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. WSP identified the motorcycle driver as 28-year-old Chase Eddy from Ephrata.

There were no reported injuries for the driver of the other car.

The roadway was blocked for hours while troopers investigated but reopened at 6:30 a.m. after a tow truck removed the car and motorcycle from the crash scene.

WSP has not said why a trooper tried to stop the motorcycle or where they attempted to make the stop.

It is also not clear if a trooper was actively pursuing the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Surveillance video does show a trooper arrived at the crash scene about 10 seconds after the crash with lights on.

BREAKING:Washington State Patrol has blocked off the intersection of Mansfield and Pine. According to WSP around 1 am a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle. The motorcycle fled and then crashed into a car. One person has been pronounced dead. Stick with @KREM2 for the details. pic.twitter.com/Lg38utKNBw — Maleeha Kamal KREM 2 News (@MaleehaReports) July 12, 2022

