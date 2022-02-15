Meet Pierce! Spokane County Fire District 8's first responder therapy dog

Pierce is a seven-month-old miniature Goldendoodle being trained to become a therapy dog.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is welcoming a new first furry responder --Pierce, the therapy dog.

SCFD8 Chaplain Aaron McNally, who is training Pierce and has experience in training dogs, said having a therapy dog was needed for SCFD8 first responders.

"First responders, as well as civilians, experience the difficulties after traumatic events and it's just nice for them to be able to have someone to talk to work through," McNally said.

Pierce will be the first therapy dog for emergency responders at the SCFD8. He would be accompanying McNally as a chaplain doing station visits, responding to calls to interact with first responders on scene as well as those who are struggling through a difficult situation in their life.

McNally said Pierce is being trained at Legacy Canine in Post Falls, where he is going through basic obedience class so that he''ll be well mannered confident in various situations.

"Resiliency is a big key to what we look for getting keeping first responders in service, making sure they're well when they go home, so they can enjoy their time off and be ready to come back to work when needed," McNally said.

Pierce will finish up with his training at the end of February and McNally will continue to train with him for the next several months.