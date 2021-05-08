Park Bench Café at Manito Park opens Saturday

A true indicator of the warmer months is here. The Park Bench Café at Manito Park opened on Saturday.
The café is open on Friday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then beginning Memorial Day Weekend, the café will be open seven days a week. The café opens in May to September every year.
The restaurant has been a local favorite since 1923. The over indoor and outdoor dining as well as grab-and-go snacks to take and enjoy the park. the menu features pastries, fresh made sandwiches, wraps, salad, espresso drinks and more.
The café is located between Mirror Pond and the Joel E. Ferris Perennial Garden.