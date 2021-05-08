Park Bench Café at Manito Park opens Saturday

A true mark of Spring is here. The Park Bench Café opened Saturday at 8 a.m.

The café is open on Friday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then beginning Memorial Day Weekend, the café will be open seven days a week. The café opens in May to September every year.

The restaurant has been a local favorite since 1923. The over indoor and outdoor dining as well as grab-and-go snacks to take and enjoy the park. the menu features pastries, fresh made sandwiches, wraps, salad, espresso drinks and more.