Friends of Manito plant sale back in bloom this year

SPOKANE, Wash — The Friends of Manito plant sale will be open this year to sell house plants, outdoor plants and home and garden décor after last year's sale was canceled due to COVID-19.

The plant sale will be held June 3-5 and again on the 10-12. The hours of the sale are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also be using a reservation system to enforce COVID-19 safety procedures. The sign-up list will be released as the sale gets closer. To stay updated on the reservation system and other COVID-19 procedures, visit their website or Facebook page. They will keep an updated list of operational changes due to COVID-19 depending on the current guidelines.

This year’s sale will have perennials, which are plants that can live longer than two years, plants that produce edible products, shrubs, deer-resistant and pollinator plants. They will also have 354 different types of cultivars available for purchase. Cultivars are plants that have been produced in cultivation by selective breeding.

There will also be an ‘"Odds and Ends" section at the sale where they keep plants that they have four or less of. They have a complete, running list of plants available on their website.

The sale is located at Manito Park and all the plants will be in a fenced in area they call ‘The Yard’.

The proceeds from the annual plant sales go towards projects and activities that support Manito Park.