North Spokane restaurant celebrates Día de los Muertos

One restaurant in Spokane has a special connection to the Mexican holiday. Maracas and Mariscos celebrates Día de los Muertos every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Developed largely in Mexico, Día de los Muertos honors the memory of those who have passed and invites their souls to visit their loved ones for the day.

The Querea family, owners of the Mexican restaurant Maracas and Marisco, celebrate Día de los Muertos every year.

America Querea, who owns the restaurant, says it is one of her favorite holidays.

"Mexican culture is very special because all the people who died, today is a special day where all the souls come back," said Querea.

Día de los Muertos is the one day she and her family get together to remember and honor relatives who have passed.

"The family gets all close together and spends time together and they talk about memories we didn't get to live, but they got to live," said Oliva Zalpa, the daughter of Querea.

"People of Spokane know nothing about that," Querea said. "And I think everyone wants to know and explain to the people how important it is to us."

America and her family are from Paracho, the same town that was portrayed in the movie Coco, which is about the day of the dead.

Inside their North Spokane restaurant, they have authentic Mexican paintings to demonstrate their Mexican heritage.

"Very important for us, there's a lot of tradition" said Querea, "And to have a little thing for my culture makes me feel very happy."

America hopes to share that tradition at Maracas and Marisco, where she wants people to feel like they are experiencing Mexico.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.