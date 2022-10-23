Día de Los Muertos celebration returns to Hazen & Haeger Funeral Home

During the event on Sunday, people will enjoy from altars, food, dances, local vendors, piñatas, mariachis, and kids' activities.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday.

The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities.

The event takes place Oct. 30 at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m. The funeral home is located 1306 N. Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

The holiday, which is also known as Día de los Muertos, typically spans from November 1-2 and is a culturally significant holiday that originated in Mexico and is celebrated in Latin America, Spain and the United States. The living symbolically honor deceased family members, friends, or icons with various acts, traditions and ofrendas (offerings) during the holiday.

Assured that the dead would be insulted by mourning or sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties and other activities the dead enjoyed in life. Aztec culture believes the altars help guide the spirits of their loved ones back to the land of the living on the Noche de Muertos.

