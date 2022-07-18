Superheroes for Kids Day returns to Providence for its eighth year

The Sacred Heart Children's Hospital tradition brings fun to the young patients currently staying in the hospital.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital tradition is making the rounds for the eighth year in a row.

Providence Sacred Heart Hospital will be partnering with WestCoast Window Cleaning to bring superheroes and fun to the patients currently staying at the hospital on Wednesday, July 20.

Beloved heroic icons like Superman and Batman will be seen rappelling down the hospital windows. Along the way, young patients will get the chance to greet and interact with them from the other side of the glass, providing them with a safe and interactive way to have a fun time.

Not only will it be a time to entertain patients, but it is also an opportunity for the Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital to fundraise for their cause, the Providence Inland Northwest Foundation. All donations will be used to provide high-quality care to patients and their families during their stay in the hospital.

Superheroes for Kids Day takes place at 10 a.m., and organizers hinted at new features and more surprises for both patients and Providence caregivers.

