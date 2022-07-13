Pet owners in Washington most likely to make housing decisions for their dogs, study says

When it comes to house accommodations, Washington dog owners put their dog's housing needs as a top priority, according to a study.

WASHINGTON — Dogs are America’s most popular pet, and pet owners in Washington know how to take care of them, as they are most likely to make housing decisions for their dogs, according to a survey.

The study was conducted by Embark, a company that tests dog's DNA with the goal of tracking dogs' ancestry to over 190,000 Embark customers and nearly 2,000 additional pet owners in all 50 states.

The purpose of the survey was to find out where pet owners take the extra mile to care for their dogs in the U.S.

According to survey results, Washington was ranked No. 9 in a list of 50 states that take the best care of their dogs. The survey included factors such as dog health, integration into family life and training-related behavior.

The top five states that take the best care of their dogs are Alaska, New York, New Hampshire, Oregon and Massachusetts, according to the survey. The states that ranked last for taking less care of their dogs are Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Idaho ranked No.1 with the highest percentages of dogs reported to be in “good” or “excellent” health, according to the survey

When it comes to feeding dogs with healthy food and spending time with their owners, Washingtonians know how to do it. They ranked No.3 with the highest number of pet owners feeding their dogs with health supplements, and No.2 with the highest number of hours spent with their furry friends.

When it comes to house accommodations, Washington dog owners put their dog's housing needs as a top priority. According to the survey, Washingtonians made it into the top five states with dog owners taking steps to dog-proof their homes. Washingtonians also ranked No. 1 in the top five list of pet owners who changed their housing plans to benefit their canine family member.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.