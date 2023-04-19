'Growing fast': Indigenous Eats opening a second location at River Park Square Mall

Food lovers will enjoy the same great food and service at the new location on the third floor of the River Park Square Mall food building in mid-May.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indigenous Eats is opening its second location in the River Park Square Mall in May, just nine months after the grand opening of its first location.

The Native American comfort food restaurant has become a favorite in the Inland Northwest. It offers unique and affordable comfort food dishes for all tastes. From savory to sweet frybread, people can enjoy its popular huckleberry sauce or as a base with their sage-forward bison entree.

The restaurant made first place in the Inlander’s reader poll “Best of” for Best New Restaurant 2022-2023 in the Inland Northwest.

The second location will offer the same high-quality food and exceptional service that customers have come to expect from Indigenous Eats. It will be located at 808 W. Main Ave, Suite FC-5, at River Park Square Mall's third-floor food court. It will officially open its doors to the public in mid-May 2023.

"Our goal has always been to bring our passion for Native American comfort food to as many people as possible, and this new location allows us to do just that. We're excited to continue serving our loyal customers and to introduce ourselves to new ones," Jenny Slagle, owner of Indigenous Eats, said.

Indigenous Eats was founded in 2022 by Jenny and Andrew Slagle. Since then, the restaurant has become a beloved dining destination in Spokane. The restaurant is committed to offering fast, fresh and filling food.

The new location marks the second restaurant for the brand, which is dedicated to bringing its passion for Native American comfort food to as many people as possible.

