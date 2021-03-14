Great Dine Out restaurants offering a variety of options

Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Cuisine and Watts 1903 are among 160 plus restaurants in the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene region offering deals through March 27th.

With perfect weather in the forecast - many were taking advantage of the clear skies and getting outside.

Others were stepping out to their favorite restaurants.

The Great Dine Out has officially begun in the Inland Northwest and food is like an official language of the world.

Regardless of where you go, people can bond, entertain, and simply enjoy a quality meal together.

Spokane has no shortage of dynamic restaurants.

Queen of Sheba is one of those gems located in the city - offering authentic Ethiopian cuisine.

Restaurant owner Almaz Ainuu has perfected her craft. To go along with the amazing foods she provides, her winning personality makes the experience that much better.

Satisfied customers described the food as “out of this world.”

There are more than 160 restaurants participating in Great Dine Out across the region.

Watts 1903 Spirits and Eatery is included in that number.

“I’m just happy that businesses have survived this last year, explained Watts owner Coreena Tobey.

Her restaurant in Spokane’s west end neighborhood opened only five weeks before the pandemic hit.

What makes this event even more special is that local restaurants don’t pay for any of the additional advertisements.