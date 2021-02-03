Over 160 local restaurants signed up for the Great Dine Out

The first-ever event is in lieu of Restaurant Week. The Inlander still plans to host Restaurant Week this August.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In less than two weeks, Spokane will get its first taste of Restaurant Week in months for the first ever Great Dine Out.

The event will take place March 12 through March 27.

Over 160 restaurants in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area have signed up, according to a press release from The Inlander.

The list includes Ferraro's Homemade Italian, Fresh Soul, Park Lodge, Noodle Express and O’Doherty’s Irish Grille.

Each restaurant will each feature three menu items like signature dishes, fan favorites, family feasts and more.

The event is designed to support local restaurants who have been hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will be able to choose between dining in or take-out depending on what they're comfortable with.

The event guide along with a list of menu items will be released in the March 11th edition of The Inlander.

You can stay updated on the event by going to this Facebook page.

Over a dozen local banks partnered up to sponsor the event including Washington Trust, STCU and Horizon Credit Union.

Co-owner and General Manager of the Inlander Jer McGregor said it was clear traditional Restaurant Week wouldn't be able to move forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

“It’s been really inspiring to see these local financial institutions set aside any competitiveness to rally around our local restaurants,” he said. “This kind of collaboration is unprecedented.”

While the Great Dine Out is in lieu of a traditional Restaurant Week, the Inlander will still host the traditional Restaurant Week August 19-28.

The Inlander anticipates the full 120+ restaurant line-up to return for the event in the summer. Traditional Restaurant Week is expected to return Feb. 24 through March 5 in 2022.

A full list of the restaurants currently signed up for the Great Dine Out can be found below.

LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

1898 Public House

