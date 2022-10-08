Spokane Farmer's Market now accepting food stamps

Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card holders can now exchange their food stamp dollars for money that can be used at the farmer's market.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Farmers Market on West 5th Avenue and South Browne Street is now accepting food stamps.

Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card holders can now exchange their food stamp dollars for money that can be used at the farmer's market.

At the market, the Community Nutrition Education Program booth allows card holders to swipe their card, enter their PIN number and enter the desired amount of money they want to spend at the market. Recipients then get wooden tokens worth $1 each to exchange with vendors for food.

Vendors will redeem the tokens they collect during each market day and will receive payment for the food sold.

Farmer Tarawyn Waters has been bringing her veggies to market for the last twelve years and she currently sits on the Spokane Market Board. She said the farmer's market is designed to help stretch out the dollar.

"The SNAP program is really fantastic,” Waters said. “It allows people to double their money at the market. So you actually get more vegetables for yourself. And you support the farmers, too. You run your EBT card, like say for example $20, and the SNAP program will give you $20 to match that."

From now until October, the Spokane Farmer's Market will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

