List of Spokane events you can attend this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane.

This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.

Here is a list of fun events taking place this week in Spokane:

Page 24 Bookstore sale

From August 4-6, a huge book sale will be taking place at Page 24 Bookstore, located at 2172 N Hamilton St, in Spokane, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bookstore will have thousands of books outside from almost every genre, in hardback and paperback, and even kids' books. All these fabulous treasures will be just 25 cents each.

Spokane Comedy Club

This week's Spokane Comedy Club shows include Carlos Mencia, Stebe Hofstetter and Raanan Hershberg.

Carlos Mencia is undoubtedly one of today’s most popular entertainers and comics. Whether it is man-on-the-street interviews, studio comedy, commercial parodies, nationwide sold-out tours, or films, Mencia demonstrates an extraordinary ability to connect with a wide and diverse audience.

Mencia show times are Sunday, Aug.7 at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $40.

The comedy club is located at 315 W. Sprague in Spokane.

Spokane Scottish Highland Games

Bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, such as massed bands, pipe band exhibitions, individual piping, heavy athletics, cattle and Clydesdales horses exhibitions, and highland dancing.

Spokane Highland Games will be taking place at the Interstate Fairgrounds, located at Spokane County Fair & Expo Ctr, 404 N Havana St. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Entrance costs for children 6 to 10 years are $5, teenagers ages 11 to 17 and seniors pay $8, and adults pay $10. Children under 5 enter free.

Barefoot in the Park

Visit Liberty Lake this Saturday' for the Barefoot in the Park at Pavillion Park. Event activities include inflatable bouncy houses and a water slide, family games, crafts, and food vendors, a car show, a beer and wine garden, live music and bed races.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also participate in the bed race for Saturday's Barefoot in the Park if you register your team by Thursday evening.

Pop-ups and fundraisers





Food Truck Friday

Downtown Spokane is shutting down Wall Street every Friday this summer to bring you Food Truck Fridays. This year you can enjoy a wider variety of trucks and take a break from your day for great food, entertainment, and company. Come downtown on Friday from 11-2 p.m. at 200 N Wall St.

Spokane Valley Farmers Market

Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meat, eggs, and other fresh products from local vendors at the Spokane Valley Farmers' Market. The market takes place every Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 2426 N Discovery Pl.

Terrain Gallery Fundraiser

From Aug. 5 - 27, Terrain Gallery is hosting a fundraising gallery show featuring artwork from 50 different local artists. You can view and purchase each piece in person at Terrain Gallery starting Friday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. and online on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Each artwork will be available for $200. The gallery takes place from 5 to 8 p.m.

Parks Place Plants Summer Market

Parks Place Plants Summer Market will take place this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1319 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley. Come and support local vendors.

