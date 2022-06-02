'We have work still to do': Kootenai Humane Society working toward $8 million project goal

If the nonprofit doesn’t raise its goal, it will have to take out a bank loan, which the nonprofit would rather avoid, Kootenai Humane Society spokesperson said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — While the Kootenai Humane Society’s new home is under construction, funds are still needed to cover the $8 million project.

KHS has raised just over $5.5 million.

“We have work still to do,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS spokeswoman. “But we’re confident we’ll get there."

She said people like Architerra Homes owner John Hemmingson are making a big difference.

Hemmingson has made sizable donations already, and the Coeur d’Alene company is stepping up to do even more.

“We want to be part of the communities we build in,” said Angie Rothrock, sales manager.

It has named KHS as its charity of choice for the second half of 2022 and all of 2023, which means it donates a portion of home sales to KHS.

Architerra is also hosting a massive yard sale on June 10 and 11 to benefit KHS. It will be at the Foxtail Park subdivision, which is north of Poleline Avenue and just east of Highway 41.

Architerra will be selling food and drink with those proceeds going to KHS, too. KHS will have pets available for adoption on June 11.

“We appreciate all they’re doing for the animals,” Nelson said.

KHS is currently at the north end of Ramsey Road. But it is moving from the aging building that is on land leased from the Coeur d’Alene Airport, which is considering expansion into the area.

It broke ground on its new home in November and hopes to move into its new building by year’s end. The 24,000-square-foot structure will include a veterinarian clinic and the ability to expand for future growth.

They will be able to care for thousands of animals each year, and while all need homes, many need medical care before they can be adopted.

Nelson said if they don’t raise the $8 million, they will have to take out a bank loan, which the nonprofit would rather avoid.

Rothrock said Architerra is proud to help get them into their new home without taking on any more debt.

She said a few years ago Architerra staff visited the KHS home and realized “how dire” the situation is with the outdated facility that has limited space.

“More so than we imagined,” she said.

Architerra Homes plans to do all it can for the no-kill shelter.