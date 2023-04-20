Coeur d'Alene Audubon Club spring observation field trips open

Club field trips begin at 7:30 a.m. starting Thursday, following the songs of spring and observing the diversity of bird species in Kootenai County and North Idaho.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The weather is changing and the bird migration is starting so it’s the perfect time to get out gawking and walking with the Coeur d’Alene Audubon Club, said board member and field trip chairman Ted Smith.

“You don’t have to be even a remotely good birder to have a good time going with us,” Smith said. “We love teaching people.”

Club field trips begin at 7:30 a.m. starting today, following the songs of spring and observing the diversity of bird species in Kootenai County and North Idaho. Club members will meet in the At Home parking lot on the corner of U.S. 95 and Neider Avenue to carpool to each adventure location. Once on site, retired ornithologist Smith, and other dedicated club leaders, will educate new birders, compare their bird lists or just chat about conservation education and biodiversity.

Field trip locations will be to the Saltese Wetlands today, to the Cougar Bay Preserve on April 26, to the Chain Lakes on May 4, to Mica Bay on May 9 and to Myrna Park on May 18.

