STEVENS COUNTY, Wash — A local animal rescue is looking to treat dozens of cats for illnesses after they were rescued from a hoarding situation in Springdale.

Murci’s Mission, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Mead, Washington, said they were asked to help a diabetic woman who was completely blind and unable to care for the cats. After finding out that the cats were ill and some had passed away, the animal rescue visited the home to evaluate the situation last week.

Between 40 to 60 cats were found at the property, according to Murci’s Mission. The rescue said many of the cats are “very ill,” and need to be spayed or neutered.

“In Stevens County there are no other options for cases like this due to the fact that there is no animal control. We are so thankful to be able to help animals like the Springdale cats who otherwise would have no options,” Murci’s Mission wrote on Facebook.

Once the cats are treated, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated, they will be placed in fitting situations for their temperaments, Murci’s Mission said. They added that all of the cats were willingly signed over to them.

One day after posting about the rescue, Murci's Mission said only three of eight cats rescued in the first day were eating on their own, adding that all of them were severely emaciated or ill.

The rescue added that they contacted all of their rescue partners around the Pacific Northwest for help in caring for the cats.

One of the cats that was unresponsive and cold to the touch was rushed to a veterinarian. The rescue thought he would not survive, but he eventually regained consciousness after treatment. Veterinarians, however, are still concerned about sepsis.

Murci’s Mission wrote that the cat is emaciated has a sever upper respiratory virus and was hypoglycemic due to malnutrition.

Another cat was also in need of emergency care, and several others still refused to eat under the rescue's care.

The rescue has created a GoFundMe account for the cats that has raised nearly $2,500 of its $8,000 goal.

Donations can also be made via PayPal at information@murcismission.org or mailed to PO Box 10859, Spokane, WA, 99209.

